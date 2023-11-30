Former Wakefield Trinity youngster snapped up by fellow Championship club after successful stint out on loan

Batley Bulldogs have confirmed the signing of young playmaker Robbie Butterworth from newly-relegated Wakefield Trinity ahead of the 2024 Championship season.

Butterworth, who last year played nine games for Oldham in the third tier, debuted in Super League for Trinity back in March, starting at full-back in their 34-6 defeat to Hull KR at Belle Vue.

June would see the youngster – who primarily features in the halves – loaned out to League 1 outfit London Skolars, making two appearances for the side from the capital against North Wales Crusaders and Workington Town respectively.

And completing a hat-trick of clubs in 2023, he spent the back end of the campaign just gone in the Championship as a loanee with Swinton Lions.

Scoring on his debut in a home win against Keighley Cougars, the side to eventually be relegated, Butterworth featured five times for the Lions as they secured survival in the second tier on the last day of the season with a shock win at Halifax Panthers.

Now, he returns to the Championship on a permanent basis, linking up with Mark Moxon’s Batley for 2024.

We’re thrilled to add exciting youngster Robbie Butterworth to The Bulldogs Squad for 2024. A Half or Full Back, Robbie made his Super League debut for Wakefield Trinity last season before joining Swinton Lions on loan, playing a key role in their dramatic Championship survival. pic.twitter.com/XsodKWQNWX — Batley Bulldogs RLFC (@BatleyRLFC) November 29, 2023

Batley Bulldogs confirm dual-registration with Castleford Tigers for 2024

Former assistant Moxon assumes the hotseat at the Fox’s Biscuits Stadium ahead of next year following the permanent departure of Craig Lingard to Castleford Tigers.

Lingard joined Cas as an assistant midway through 2023 and vowed to see out the remainder of the campaign combining that role with his one as the Bulldogs’ chief.

He did so, but having moved on, it hasn’t taken long for his presence to be felt back at Batley with the announcement of a dual-registration partnership between the two clubs for 2024 coming earlier today.

As a result of the partnership, Tigers players will be able to feature for Batley throughout the season and vice versa if desired.

