He has only been retired a matter of months: but Chris McQueen is now aiming to kick-start the rugby league revolution in the United States of America after returning to playing.

The former Huddersfield man has had a storied career, featuring for England at international level and even featuring in State of Origin during his long and accomplished spell in the NRL. But he is now aiming to play a central role in the revolution in the United States after playing in the Las Vegas Nines earlier this week for the Brooklyn Kings.

The NRL is, of course, in Vegas for their mouthwatering double-header that will open the season amidst much fanfare and McQueen, despite being 36 years of age, is keen to keep playing and even participate in a semi-professional competition, if one can get off the ground.

“If it it happens in the next three or four years (I might be able to play) but I’m getting on a bit,” McQueen told Rugby League Nines.

“But I’d absolutely like to be involved in any way I could – coaching, team management, that sort of thing or even getting involved in the competition itself, the governing body.

“Just to help dictate things and help guys who are trying to run the comp … because obviously being in and an around the NRL for so long, you get an idea of how run the game.

“Particularly going to the Super League, it’s chalk and cheese. That game needs some improvement. You can see what the NRL are doing right and what some other competitions are doing wrong and help in that regard.

“I don’t know what role I’m taking I’d absolutely try to get involved.”

McQueen spent three seasons in England with the Giants and earned a reputation as a fan favourite. He played a pivotal role in helping Huddersfield reach the 2022 Challenge Cup final, before announcing he was retiring from the professional game at the end of last season.

