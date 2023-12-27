Former Super League and NRL young powerhouse makes League 1 move for 2024 following spell out of game

Ex-St Helens and Melbourne Storm academy product Levy Nzoungou has returned to the game, joining League 1 outfit North Wales Crusaders ahead of 2024.

Nzoungou took time away from rugby league to recover from injury, last featuring for Bradford Bulls in 2021, snapping a tendon in his quad during his time at Odsal.

The prop, now 25, signed for Widnes Vikings ahead of the 2022 campaign, but departed without making a competitive appearance having torn his Achilles.

He will return in 2024 with the Crusaders, joining Carl Forster’s side on a one-year deal as he looks to add to 44 senior career appearances in the British game.

Former Super League and NRL powerhouse Levy Nzoungou makes League 1 move for 2024 following spell away from game

Born in Congo, Nzoungou’s senior bow came back in 2017 with Toulouse Olympique having spent time as a youngster with both Saints and NRL outfit Melbourne Storm.

Signing for Super League side Salford Red Devils, the forward would make a total of three appearances alongside loan stints at Oldham, Whitehaven and Swinton Lions, before linking up with Hull FC.

Just one run out in Hull colours followed, along with 13 on loan at Doncaster, before he joined Bradford and subsequently Widnes. In the midst of all of those moves was a brief stint in the French Elite Championship with Albi Tigers.

Having found himself a permanent home with the Crusaders for the upcoming campaign, Nzoungou told their club website: “This year will be a big challenge for me.

“After taking a year out to get over my injury, I want to prove both to myself and the coach that I can still play my best rugby and be one of the best props in the league.”

Crusaders head coach Forster meanwhile added: “It’s great to get Levy on board. He’s a very infectious person and you can see that at training already.

“He’s exactly what we need in terms of his physicality and size, and he’s been in some top systems. He will bring a lot to the group both on and off the field.

“His desire to come to Crusaders was also really impressive and I’m looking forward to seeing him in the shirt come January.”

READ NEXT: League 1 club make trio of signings for 2024 including dual-code youngster