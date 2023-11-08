Former Castleford Tigers, Featherstone Rovers powerhouse retires after 17-year professional career: ‘The time has come’

Former Castleford Tigers and Featherstone Rovers prop Junior Moors has called time on his professional rugby league career.

The 37-year-old has spent the last three seasons with Featherstone Rovers, making 63 appearances for the Championship club.

Moors played 70 games in the NRL for Penrith Panthers, Wests Tigers and Melbourne Storm before making the move to Super League in 2015.

The former Samoa international arrived in England with Castleford Tigers ahead of the 2015 campaign, making 114 appearances over the course of six seasons at The Mend-A-Hose Jungle.

Moors, who was born in New Zealand before moving to Australia at a young age, won the World Club Challenge with Melbourne in 2013 and also played in Castleford’s defeat to Leeds Rhinos in the 2017 Super League Grand Final at Old Trafford.

The powerhouse front-rower also represented his Samoan heritage at the 2013 World Cup, winning three caps for the Pacific Island.

Junior Moors retires: ‘I’ve met some legends along the way and made some friendships that will last a lifetime’

Announcing his retirement via his Instagram, Moors said he lived out his dream of being a professional rugby league player.

Posting on Instagram, Moors wrote: “The time has come.

“Officially signing out from the game of rugby league, a game that’s taken my family and I on a ride I’ll be forever be grateful for.

“I’ve met some legends along the way and made some friendships that will last a lifetime.

“Thank you to Penrith Panthers, Wests Tigers, Melbourne Storm, Castleford Tigers and Featherstone Rovers for the opportunity to live out a dream.

“To my family and friends, thank you for all the support throughout the years, especially to our Aiga in the UK that made our time there one to remember, you know who you are.

“Last but not least, special thank you to my wife Tania Moors for being my rock through the ups and downs of RL, following me all over the glove with our five kids – could not have done it without you.

“As they say, as one door closes another door opens, excited to see what the future holds.”

In total, Moors made 250 career appearances for Samoa, Penrith Panthers, Wests Tigers, Melbourne Storm, Castleford Tigers and Featherstone Rovers between 2007 and 2023, scoring 30 tries.

