Tara Jones will make more history this weekend when she becomes the first woman to referee a senior professional Rugby League fixture in the Northern Hemisphere.

The 27-year-old St Helens and England international already has her place in rugby league history, having scored the first try in a Women’s Challenge Cup Final to take place at Wembley last August. And she will now officiate a men’s fixture for the very first time, after being appointed to the League 1 game between Oldham and Cornwall on Sunday.

“Tara has earned this opportunity after years of steady development as a match official through the community game and as a regular touch judge and in-goal judge for professional matches,” the RFL’s head of match officials, Phil Bentham, said.

“She has received high-profile appointments in a number of competitions, including this season’s Betfred Challenge Cup, and has impressed everyone with the way she has performed – earning the respect of players, coaches and her fellow match officials.”

Bentham also confirmed a number of additions to the Match Officials Department since he joined the RFL full-time from football’s Professional Game Match Officials Limited last month.

Andy Smith, a highly respected and experienced touch judge, has been appointed a new full-time coach in the Match Officials Department, with a focus on touch judges.

Meanwhile three former officials have returned to the sport as Match Officials reviewers – James Child, Ian Smith and Matt Thomason.

Phil Bentham added: “I am delighted that Andy has joined our department full-time, and that James, Ian and Matt are also back in the team. All four bring a wealth of experience, covering many match officials’ roles, and will provide invaluable feedback and coaching to our officials.”

