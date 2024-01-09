Fiji star Brandon Wakeham lands new club in Australia: ‘We didn’t hesitate to grab him’

Fiji test star Brandon Wakeham has found a new club for 2024 in the shape of Blacktown Workers Sea Eagles, who play in the New South Wales Cup.

The 24-year-old half-back has 40 NRL appearances to his name between 2019 and 2023 for Canterbury Bulldogs and Wests Tigers.

Australia-born Wakeham has represented his Fijian heritage on the international stage, winning 10 caps for his country, playing for the Bati in the delayed 2021 World Cup.

Where Wakeham’s future lies has been a talking point in both the northern and southern hemispheres over the off-season, but he will ply his trade for Blacktown Workers in 2024, the feeder club of NRL side Manly Sea Eagles.

Blacktown Workers Sea Eagles delighted to secure services of Fijian star Brandon Wakeham

Blacktown Workers general manager of football Todd Darvall says the leadership qualities of Wakeham will be ‘invaluable’ to the team.

Darvall said: “When the opportunity came up to sign a quality half like Brandon, we didn’t hesitate to grab him.

“Brandon has played 40 NRL games through stints at Canterbury and the Wests Tigers. He has also represented Fiji in 10 test matches.

“He will be a key asset in leading our Blacktown team around the field this season. His knowledge and leadership qualities will be invaluable.”

Fiji to host Melbourne Storm, Newcastle Knights pre-season trial in first-ever NRL sanctioned match on the Pacific Island

Melbourne Storm and Newcastle Knights will play a pre-season trial in the first-ever NRL sanctioned rugby league match in Fiji in February.

The historic match will be played at Churchill Park in Lautoka on Saturday, February 24, as part of both clubs’ preparations for the 2024 NRL campaign.

The Melbourne club will spent the week leading into the pre-season trial to connect with the local Fijian community, engaging with schools and local rugby league clubs to provide inspiration and a pathway to youngsters who dream of playing in the NRL one day.

Storm will wear a specially designed training t-shirt during the game week and the match will feature traditional Fijian artwork as a mark of respect for the Pacific Island.

