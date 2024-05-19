Featherstone Rovers have confirmed the signing of ex-Castleford Tigers ace Greg Eden on a deal until the end of the season following his release from fellow Championship outfit Halifax Panthers.

Eden scored five tries in nine appearances for Fax this season prior to his departure earlier this month, including one in his final appearance against Fev back on May 5.

The winger only dropped out of Super League at the end of 2023 having featured 122 times for Castleford in total, and in Fax’s press release confirming his departure, he expressed a desire to play closer to home having transitioned into part-time.

Fev have now snapped him up, and will become the seventh club in the British game that Eden has donned a shirt for, also spending a brief stint Down Under in the NRL with Brisbane Broncos back in 2015.

The 33-year-old – a one-time England Knights international – recently surpassed the milestone of 200 career appearances, now sat on 205. His last try for Castleford was also his 150th in the British game.

Speaking in Fev’s announcement of his signing, Eden said: “I’m really looking forward to this new challenge at Featherstone and getting started with the boys.

“The brand of rugby Featherstone play really excites me, and I’m keen to get out on the field with my new team-mates and put my best foot forward for Featherstone Rovers.”

Eden watched his new team-mates secure a 46-12 win away against Dewsbury Rams on Sunday afternoon, that their fifth consecutive victory. They sit 4th in the Championship table with six victories from their opening eight league games of 2024.

His debut for the club could come next weekend up in Cumbria against Barrow Raiders, with new boss James Ford excited about what his new recruit can bring.

Ford added: “I’m delighted to bring Greg to the club. He’s been a quality player over a long period of time, scoring and creating plenty of tries.

“I feel that Greg really compliments us and what we are trying to do here and I’m really looking forward to involving him in our 17.”