Featherstone Rovers boss James Ford recruits ‘powerful prop’ who was previously on books at Wakefield Trinity

Featherstone Rovers have signed former Wakefield Trinity academy prop Moris Kamano for 2024 following impressive displays in the National Conference League.

The England Community Lions Under-23s international arrives at Featherstone having made a good impression in the National Conference League for Hunslet ALRFC, who won the Grand Final in 2023.

Kamano, who spent time in Wakefield’s academy as a youngster, will make Post Office Road his home for 2024 after being approached by head coach James Ford.

On linking up with Rovers, Kamano said: “Fordy called and gave me the opportunity to sign this year and I couldn’t pass on it.

“It’s going to be a big step up for me but I’m ready and can’t wait to get started.”

Featherstone coach Ford said: “Moris is a young powerful prop who has demonstrated his ability and potential playing for a very good team in the Hunslet club.

“I’m looking forward to working with him and watching him compete for a shirt in Round One.”

Featherstone Rovers retain key forward for 2024

Earlier this week, Featherstone also announced that they’ve retained experienced forward Brad Day on a new deal for 2024.

The 29-year-old told their club website: “I’m happy to have signed for another year.

“As many of the other boys are, I’m still disappointed with how last year ended. We know next year is going to be a different challenge, but it’s something that I’m looking forward to, playing in front of the Blue Wall once again.”

Ford added: “We’re delighted to retain Brad. He’s powerful in contact, runs strong lines and works incredibly hard on the field.

“He had some solid games for us at the back end of the season. We’ll work hard with him to ensure we get an even better version for 2024.”

