Exiled Wests Tigers winger David Nofoaluma to make Super League move

Salford Red Devils have strengthened their squad on the eve of the new Super League season with the surprise signing of exiled Wests Tigers winger David Nofoaluma.

The 30-year-old agreed to part company with the Tigers last month after a reported falling out with new coach Benji Marshall – and Salford have struck a deal to bring the winger to Super League to boost their ranks just days out from the start of the new campaign.

Nofoaluma scored 100 tries for Wests during his time with the club, establishing himself as one of their finest wingers, but he will now continue his career in Super League after admitting in an interview in Australia

“I think for myself it’s a good move for me to get out Sydney and experience what it’s like over in Europe,” he told News Corp.

“I’m excited about it. I got a taste of a new club when I went down to Melbourne, so I know what it’s like to be in a new environment. It’s a fresh start.”

Nofoaluma and Wests parted company last month after the club agreed a deal to buy out the remainder of his contract and effectively make him a free agent on the eve of the new season. However, he insists he has no hard feelings against Marshall for the way his time at Wests came to an end.

“Me and Benji were really close,” he said. “I still remember he reached out to me when he was at the Broncos’ feeder club to see if he could come back to the Tigers, to speak to the hierarchy at the Tigers to help him come back.

“I kind of got him back, because we played in the earlier years and when he came over he set up a lot of my tries in 2020 when I got the Dally M winger of the year and player (of the year) for the Tigers.