Ex-Super League stalwart in USA squad for Canada test ahead of NRL Las Vegas opener

USA and Canada have named their squads for the test match that will take place before the NRL season gets underway in Las Vegas.

The new NRL season gets underway this weekend at the 65,000-capacity Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas with a mouth-watering double-header featuring Manly Sea Eagles v South Sydney Rabbitohs and Sydney Roosters v Brisbane Broncos.

But before that, the USA will take on Canada in a men’s senior international test match for world ranking points on Friday night.

There is a familiar name to Super League fans amongst the USA squad in the shape of Peter Lupton, who played for London Broncos, Hull FC, Castleford Tigers and Crusaders in Super League between 2000 and 2011.

Lupton, who hails from Cumbria, has already played on the international stage for Wales, representing the nation at the 2013 World Cup having qualified to represent the Dragons via residency rules.

The 41-year-old, who also played for Workington Town and Barrow Raiders, has played internationally for the USA in more recent times, having been relocated in the States for several years, playing his club rugby league for Boston 13s.

There are a couple of other players in Sean Rutgerson’s USA squad that you might know too, with former Toronto Wolfpack duo Ryan Burroughs and Joe Eichner: both of whom were part of the Wolfpack’s inaugural squad in 2017.

The USA versus Canada test match will take place at Valley High School in Las Vegas on Friday, with a kick-off of 7pm local time.

USARL interim chair David Abo said: “The landscape of rugby league in the US is evolving and with it comes an exciting future. We are privileged to have the NRL opening their season here and that in turn helps put momentum behind the goal we all have of growing the game.”

USA: Tevita Bryce, Kyle Granby (Brooklyn Kings), Peter Lupton (Boston 13s), Ryan Burroughs, Ethan Ferrick (DC Cavalry), Ryan Bannerot, Jason Martin, Mason McCrory, David Washington, Malcom Webb, James Williams (Jacksonville Axemen), Fatai Makavaha (Provo Broncos), Celsius Tarawhiti (Riverton Seagulls), Stephon Harris, Andre Whaley (Santa Rosa Dead Pelicans), Wes Piggins (Southwest Florida Copperheads), Joe Eichner, Matt Finnesy, Gunnar Johnson (Tampa Mayhem)

Canada: Charles Curran, Jason Park, Kyle Yurkiw (Brantford Broncos), Niko Andrionas, Jacob Bourne, Don Carson, Dillon Hamilton, Ben Stothers (Point Grey Thunder), David Astley, Jason Chuck, Lee Keegel, Daniel Martyn (Toronto City Saints), Scyler Dumas (Vancouver Dragons), Colton Carpenter, Luke Toroca (Valley Warriors), Blake Mahovic, Josh Michalik (Whistler Wolves)

