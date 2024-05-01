Ex-Super League ace resigns as Championship boss – but stays with club as player

Former Super League ace Dale Ferguson has resigned from his position as Dewsbury Rams’ head coach, but will remain with the club as a player – at least for now.

The 36-year-old – who had been Liam Finn’s assistant – only took charge ahead of this season following Finn’s departure to take charge at fellow Championship outfit Halifax Panthers.

Ferguson inherited a side which had just been promoted as League 1 champions, winning the third tier last season and losing just two games along the way to secure an immediate return to the Championship.

But since returning to the second tier, the Rams have found life tricky, winning just one of their first six in the league to date and sitting bottom of the table following Sunday’s 38-12 defeat at Doncaster, the side who were promoted alongside them.

Prior to the league season starting, Dewsbury were also knocked out of both the Challenge Cup and 1895 Cup.

Accordingly, Ferguson – who featured over 100 times in Super League as a player between Huddersfield Giants, Wakefield Trinity & Bradford Bulls, steps down with a record of just one win in nine as head coach across all competitions.

The club confirmed Ferguson’s decision to resign in a press release on their website on Wednesday morning.

As things stand, he will remain with the club as a player, though the 22-time Scotland international – who has 17 appearances for the club on his CV – is yet to feature this season.

Ferguson said: “I’d just to thank the players and the fans for their support. This hasn’t been an easy decision for me to make, but at the moment, I feel I can help more on the field as a player.”

As happened when former boss Finn departed, it’s Ferguson’s assistant Paul March who has been promoted and given the chance to take the reins.

The new Rams boss added: “Firstly, I’d like to thank Fergie for bringing me into the club.

“I’m proud to take over my hometown club which has a lot of history, it’s my job to build a team on the field that gives 100% every week and play the game in a way that entertains the supporters.

“It’s a big challenge, but one I’m ready for, starting on this Saturday against Toulouse (Olympique).”

Conor Turner will remain in his role as assistant at the FLAIR Stadium.