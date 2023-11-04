England v Tonga: Broadcast details for this afternoon’s Headingley double-header with squads locked in

England’s men face Tonga in the third and final instalment of this autumn’s test series at Headingley this afternoon, with Stuart Barrow’s England women first facing Wales. Here are the details of the live broadcasts in the UK and Oceania.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of the double-header, including details of all four squads.

Shaun Wane’s England ran-out 22-18 winners in the opening test match in St Helens against Kristian Woolf’s Tonga a fortnight ago, going on to triumph 10-4 in Huddersfield against the same opponents last weekend.

Accordingly, they’ve already wrapped up the series, and are striving for a whitewash today in Leeds. Regardless, thanks to those two previous wins, England’s men will post-match lift the shield designed specifically for this series.

Broadcast details for this afternoon’s Headingley double-header

UK-based free-to-air broadcaster BBC confirmed in September that they would be showing five England games this autumn, including all three of the men’s matches against Tonga.

They will also screen the women’s game against Wales today, which gets underway at midday. Coverage begins half-an-hour before kick-off in that clash on BBC Two, at 11.30am.

At the conclusion of the women’s home nations clash with Wales, coverage moves over to BBC One, starting from 2pm. The men’s third and final clash against Tonga this autumn in turn gets underway at 2.30pm.

Additionally, the BBC will show Sunday’s wheelchair test match between England and France, which too takes place in Leeds, at the First Direct Arena with a 3.15pm kick-off time scheduled. The broadcaster’s coverage will begin half-an-hour beforehand, at 2.45pm, on BBC Two.

Meanwhile, in Oceania, Tongan supporters can tune into today’s men’s clash against England via two different broadcasters.

Novo Sports and Digicel Tonga will provide live coverage. For those wishing to watch across the world though, it will be a late one. When the 2:30pm kick-off time comes around at Headingley, it will be 3:30am on Sunday morning (November 5) over in Tonga.

England, Tonga & Wales lock in initial squads

England Men (19-man squad): Matty Ashton, John Bateman, Tom Burgess, Daryl Clark, Ben Currie, Tyler Dupree, Chris Hill, Tom Johnstone, Matty Lees, Mike McMeeken, Robbie Mulhern, Harry Newman, Harry Smith, Morgan Smithies, Josh Thewlis, Danny Walker, Jack Welsby, Elliott Whitehead, George Williams (captain)

Tonga (19-man squad*): Latu Fainu, Moeaki Fotuaika, Tyson Frizell, Siliva Havili, Will Hopoate, Konrad Hurrell, Isaiya Katoa, Elisa Katoa, Felise Kaufusi, Keaon Koloamatangi, Tolutau Koula, Tui Lolohea, Haumole Olakau’atu, Will Penisini, Hame Sele, Moses Suli, Tevita Tatola, Junior Tupou, Siua Wong

England Women (Matchday 18): Tara-Jane Stanley, Eboni Partington, Tamzin Renouf, Amy Hardcastle, Caitlin Beevers, Tara Jones, Georgia Roche, Shona Hoyle, Keara Bennett, Olivia Wood, Vicky Molyneux, Emily Rudge, Jodie Cunningham (captain); Interchanges: Sinead Peach, Vicky Whitfield, Zoe Hornby, Lacey Owen; 18th player: Anna Davies

Wales (20-player squad): Kim Boaler, Leanne Burnell, Katie Carr, Bethan Dainton (captain), Shaunni Davies, Brogan Evans, Jasmine Gibbons, Ffion Jenkins, Hannah Jones, Sara Jones, Carys Marsh, Eleri Michael, Charlie Mundy, Lowri Norkett-Morgan, Rhi Parker, Ashlea Prescott, Amy Price, Molly Reardon, Kathryn Salter, Georgia Taylor

* According to the RFL’s website

