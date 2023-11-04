England suffer injury blow in first half of final Tonga test as key forward forced off

England have lost Chris Hill to injury in the first half of the third and final test against Tonga this afternoon at AMT Headingley.

Moments after fellow forward Matty Lees had been sin-binned alongside Tonga’s Keon Koloamatangi following a scuffle, the veteran Huddersfield Giants ace was hurt in a tackle, appearing to take a knock to his shoulder.

Making his 37th England appearance – with four also to his name in Great Britain’s colours -, the 36-year-old was replaced in Leeds by Wigan Warriors starlet Tyler Dupree, looking in some discomfort and unlikely to return.

Shaun Wane’s side lead 14-0 at half-time thanks to tries from Hill’s ex-Warrington Wolves team-mates Ben Currie and youngster Matty Ashton. Wigan half-back Harry Smith converted both of those tries, and kicked a penalty to take the scoreline out to 14-0.

England are striving for an autumn series whitewash having won both of the opening two tests, 22-18 in St Helens and 10-4 in Huddersfield this time last week.

Earlier today, England’s women swept aside Wales with a 60-0 win at Headingley as St Helens ace Jodie Cunningham made her 30th international appearance, a tally only bettered by club and international team-mate Emily Rudge.

More to follow…