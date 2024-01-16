England star reunites with brother Down Under as NRL club confirm elder sibling’s arrival

Sydney Roosters have confirmed the signing of Alex Young, the older brother of England star Dom Young, who has also joined the club this off-season.

Reports first emerged back in July that 24-year-old Alex would be given a development contract by the Roosters for 2024, and that’s exactly what has happened.

Penning a one-year deal, the two-time Jamaica international will have to try and play his way into a full-time NRL deal with Trent Robinson’s side.

Young makes the move Down Under having spent 2023 with Newcastle Thunder, scoring five tries in 14 appearances as the North East outfit were relegated from the Championship.

Prior, the Dewsbury-born ace had racked up 42 appearances in Workington Town colours, spending three seasons in Cumbria and scoring a total of seven tries, including four in the 2021 season which saw them promoted via the League 1 play-offs.

The Roosters confirmed the 24-year-old’s arrival via their social media earlier today, posting the below on their X account – @sydneyroosters.

You’d be forgiven for seeing double in our training pics – Jamaican international Alex Young, brother of Dom, joins the Club in 2024! #EastsToWin pic.twitter.com/S57ZVliFIf — Sydney Roosters 🐓 (@sydneyroosters) January 16, 2024

At international level, elder sibling Alex represents his heritage in donning the Jamaica shirt, making his debut in the delayed 2021 Rugby League World Cup, featuring against both Ireland and Lebanon.

At one stage before the tournament was delayed, it had appeared that younger brother Dom would make the same choice, and wear the Reggae Warriors’ threads.

Instead, after bursting onto the NRL scene with the Newcastle Knights, Dom opted to represent England.

The 22-year-old would score nine tries in five games as Shaun Wane’s side reached the semi-finals, and would have been involved in last autumn’s Tonga test series had it none been for a severe infection which ended up hospitalising him for a lengthy period of time.

Ex-Huddersfield Giants speedster Young – who made two appearances in Super League against St Helens before heading Down Under – has penned a four-year deal with the Roosters until the end of the 2027 season.

