England duo among 14 nominees for women’s 2023 IRL Golden Boot award

England international duo Georgia Roche and Amy Hardcastle are among the 14 nominees for the women’s 2023 IRL Golden Boot award.

The IRL Golden Boot is awarded to the best player in sanctioned rugby league international matches each year.

Half-back Roche, who won the NRL Grand Final with Newcastle Knights this year, and Leeds Rhinos powerhouse Amy Hardcastle are the two English players among the 14 nominees for the women’s 2023 IRL Golden Boot award.

New Zealand, who triumphed against Australia in the Pacific Championships this autumn , have four players nominated – Raecene McGregor, Apii Nicholls, Mele Hufanga and Georgia Hale.

Meanwhile, Australia, who won the World Cup last year, have two players among the nominated list in the shape of Jessica Sergis and Tamika Upton whilst France pair Elisa Akpa and Lauréane Biville are also in the running.

Annetta-Claudia Nu’uausala (Samoa), Tiana Penitani (Tonga), Belinda Gwasamun (Papua New Guinea) and Toru Arakua (Cook Islands) are also nominated for the Golden Boot.

The Golden Boot winner will be decided by Australia great Karyn Murphy, former New Zealand dual-code international Honey Hireme-Smiler and former England star turned pundit Danika Priim.

The 14 players nominated for the women’s 2023 IRL Golden Boot award

Elisa Akpa (France)

Toru Arakua (Cook Islands)

Lauréane Biville (France)

Belinda Gwasamun (Papua New Guinea)

Georgia Hale (New Zealand)

Amy Hardcastle (England)

Mele Hufanga (New Zealand)

Raecene McGregor (New Zealand)

Apii Nicholls (New Zealand)

Annetta-Claudia Nu’uausala (Samoa)

Tiana Penitani (Tonga)

Georgia Roche (England)

Jessica Sergis (Australia)

Tamika Upton (Australia)

Shortlists for the men’s, women’s and wheelchair 2023 IRL Golden Boot awards will be announced after the second wheelchair international between last year’s World Cup winners England and runners-up France in Carcassonne on November 25.

The winners of the 2023 IRL Golden Boot awards will be announced in early December.

