Dewsbury Rams sign hooker who will follow in father’s footsteps following spell in Australia

Championship club Dewsbury Rams have signed Joel Russell for the upcoming season following the hooker’s stint Down Under.

The 23-year-old, who hails from Dewsbury, will follow in the footsteps of his father Julian, who also played for the Rams in the early 1990s.

Russell has played the majority of his career at local community club Shaw Cross Sharks before heading to Australia for a year, helping Burdekin Roosters will the Minor Premiership in the Townsville & District Rugby League competition.

On signing Russell for 2024, Dewsbury assistant coach Jaymes Chapman said: “His enthusiasm and effort during the several weeks we’ve been training has been very impressive.

“Playing at nine is an integral part of the team and he looks as though he understands the style of play we want to get around the park.

“He will learn a lot from the senior leaders we have in the team and he’s a great addition to the squad.”

Russell added: “I’m very happy to be signing with the Rams, I’m grateful to Fergie (Dale Ferguson, head coach) and Chatty for giving me the opportunity and I’m looking forward to proving myself in the Championship.”

🐏 Our latest signing Joel Russell is another new Ram with experience Down Under for Burdekin Roosters and closer to home with @shawxsharks!#UTR | #RamsFam pic.twitter.com/L6yPTcRlBK — Dewsbury Rams (@DewsburyRams) November 27, 2023

Dewsbury Rams take punt on dual-code amateur talent

Last week, the Rams announced the signing of Nathan Lawrence ahead of the 2024 season, giving the local lad the chance to impress in the Championship following a successful trial period.

The 28-year-old hails from Mirfield, the town between Brighouse and Dewsbury, and has impressed on trial over the last few weeks with Dale Ferguson’s side.

This is the utility’s first time in the more-recognised levels of the rugby league pyramid having played at amateur level in Australia for both Bathurst St Patrick’s and the Blayney Bears (Group 10 Rugby League).

Prior to his exploits Down Under, Lawrence had played for another local outfit in Dewsbury Celtic, who played in Division Two of the National Conference League this term.

Featuring primarily at centre, Lawrence represented Celtic right through from junior level to open age, and since his return to the UK has been donning a shirt for Ossett Rugby Union.

On signing for the Rams, Lawrence said: “I’m really happy to be given the opportunity to play at a high standard. The club is fantastic and the lads are a great set to be around. I’m looking forward to the challenge in 2024.”

