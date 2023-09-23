Derek Beaumont sets record straight following Adrian Lam Sky Sports no-show after Wigan defeat

Leigh Leopards owner Derek Beaumont has explained why Adrian Lam did not appear for his post-match interview on Sky Sports following the 10-6 defeat to rivals Wigan on Friday.

Sky Sports selected the Round 27 clash as their main coverage as Matt Peet’s side went on to claim the top spot on the table and the League Leaders’ Shield.

Sky Sports lead Brian Carney sparked controversy when Lam did not emerge for his post-match interview in front of the cameras. The lead man said that owner Beaumont did not allow his head coach to speak to Sky Sports due to the controversial decision that saw Oliver Gildart’s effort ruled a no try for obstruction.

The result ultimately cost Leigh a home play-off with the side set to travel to Hull KR next Friday following their 56-12 win over Wakefield.

“We believe he’s not been allowed to talk to us by Derek Beaumont, the owner” Carney explained.

“We’re thinking, I don’t think this is drawing a longbow, it’s something to do with that Oliver Gildart no try that has upset the Leigh owner.”

Derek Beaumont sets record straight

However, Beaumont has since explained the situation and that producers previously postponed the interview to cover the League Leaders’ Shield presentation inside the Leigh Sports Village.

Wigan boss Peet claimed his second piece of silverware in as many years in charge of the DW Stadium outfit, having won the Challenge Cup over Huddersfield Giants last season.

Lam still attended his post-match press conference with media in attendance following the final round of the regular season.

Beaumont wrote on Twitter: “The facts are Sky stood Lammy down and said we are doing the presentation, we will have to come back to you once that is over.

“I told their producer that we wouldn’t be there at that point as [he] would be addressing our players and would be available after that.

“They weren’t there once we had finished. The press that were there got to speak to Lammy. The brief from Sky and RL was interview pre-presentation.

“That was available to them and Adrian was present – they chose not to do it!”

The facts are SKY stood lammy down and said we are doing the presentation we will have to come back to you once that is over. I told their producer that we wouldn’t be there at that point as would be addressing our players and would be available after that. They weren’t there… https://t.co/f226SNUgml — Derek John Beaumont (@derek_beaumont) September 23, 2023

