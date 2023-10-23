Departing Leigh Leopards ace Ben Reynolds bids fond farewell: ‘Achieving a childhood dream will stay with me forever’

Stalwart Ben Reynolds has taken to social media to bid a fond farewell to Leigh Leopards, following the confirmation of his exit from the club.

The half-back’s departure and move to boyhood club Featherstone Rovers was announced at the back end of last week. He will link up with the Championship outfit on a two-year deal from 2024.

Pontefract-born Reynolds departs the Leopards and brings an end to what is officially a third stint at the Leigh Sports Village, last re-joining early on in the 2021 campaign having initially moved to Toulouse Olympique, failing to make an appearance for the French outfit before deciding to sign back on the dotted line in Greater Manchester.

The 29-year-old leaves third on Leigh’s all-time goal-kicking list with 937, and comfortably in the club’s top 10 of their all-time points scorers, having tallied 991 in 148 appearances with 49 tries to his name.

Notably, Reynolds is one of very few to have donned the Leigh shirt both when they were recognised as ‘Centurions’ and this term following their rebrand to the ‘Leopards’ tagline.

Alongside owner Derek Beaumont, he shared a special moment with former teammates Greg McNally and Martyn Ridyard at Wembley back in August as Leigh lifted the Challenge Cup. And referencing that triumph, the club’s first in 52 years, he bid farewell with a message posted on his X account – @BenReynolds28.

The playmaker wrote: “Now the news is out, I want to thank the amazing club for giving me the opportunity to play the game I love for so long around an amazing club and team for so many years!

“Moving on is a very hard thing for me, but leaving after the year we had and achieving a childhood dream will stay with me forever.

“To Derek and all of the board and staff, thankyou for giving me a chance and believing in me since day one! To the coaches I had over the years, and all of my teammates, thankyou for making it so enjoyable!

“Now onto new beginnings and looking forward to starting a fresh with my childhood club, si thi (see thee) in new year”

