Craig Hall hits out at Featherstone Rovers over failure to pay for testimonial match

Former Featherstone Rovers outside back Craig Hall has taken to social media to brand the Championship club ‘not good enough’ regarding a failure to pay him for his testimonial match which took place over a year ago.

Hall, who is now with Championship newcomers Doncaster, has alleged that he is being ignored by the club when asked about when he will receive the money he is owed from his testimonial game, which was staged in January last year.

Hall says he was told last October that he would get the money across a two-month period, but that ultimately never happened. And he has now posted on X that the situation continues to remain unresolved, and that he wants answers.

Hall wrote: “It’s been almost 14 months since my testimonial game at Featherstone Rovers and I have still not received payment from the club. I have been given multiple dates promising payments, but each date that passes, I’m given a new message or simply ignored.

“Considering the game was back in January 2023, I’m extremely disappointed in the clubs effort to make any payment since then.

“I was first told, back in October 2023, the payment would be split over two months – those payments were never made. Since then, I have been given more and more dates, along with different reasons as to why payment hasn’t been made.

“I’ve been patient and understanding, but this is just not good enough!”

The 36-year-old spent four seasons at Featherstone between 2020 and 2023, making over 50 appearances for the club. He left in the most recent off-season to join Richard Horne at Doncaster, having previously played for the likes of Hull FC, Hull Kingston Rovers and Wakefield Trinity across a lengthy and successful career.

