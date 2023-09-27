COMPETITION: Win Super League play-off tickets including St Helens, Warrington, Hull KR and Leigh

The UK’s favourite canned peas brand*, Batchelors Peas, the Official Partner of the Betfred Super League and Official Partner of the Challenge Cup for the eighth consecutive season and Official Partner of the England Rugby League team for the sixth year, has partnered with Love Rugby League to give fans the opportunity to win Super League play-off tickets.

On Friday 29th September Hull KR will host Leigh Leopards, and on Saturday 30th September St Helens will host Warrington Wolves in the Super League play-offs.

Fans can enter to win the below:

2 x tickets to Hull KR v Leigh Leopards (x 10 tickets / x5 pairs to giveaway)

2 x tickets to St Helens v Warrington Wolves (x 10 tickets / x5 pairs to giveaway)

To enter, simply follow Love Rugby League on Twitter and Facebook and share this story. Competition closes midday on Thursday, September 28, with winners to be contacted shortly after.

Batchelors Peas are the perfect accompaniment to match day fish and chips – even counting towards one of your five a day! Batchelors produces top quality Mushy Peas, available on the canned vegetables aisle of all major supermarkets.

For some ins-pea-rational recipes and top tips on how to make the very most out of Batchelors Peas, head on over to Instagram @BatchelorsPeas where you will find tasty recipes, big brand announcements, more Super League, Grand Final and England competitions and much more.

