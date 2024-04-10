The draw for the semi-finals of this year’s Challenge Cup will take place at half-time of the last-eight clash between St Helens and Warrington Wolves on Sunday afternoon (April 14).

With four balls in the hat, the draw will come as part of the BBC’s coverage of the quarter-final tie live from the Totally Wicked Stadium.

Five clubs will be involved – the three ties which will have been played out before the draw will yield three winners, and Saints & Warrington will share a ball, irrespective of the half-time score in that game, as you’d expect.

Obviously, come full-time at the Totally Wicked Stadium, the last-four line-up will be locked in for once and for all, and whoever wins the tie will already know which team awaits them in the semi-finals.

WHERE ARE THEY NOW? The Castleford Tigers side that beat Wigan Warriors in the 2014 Challenge Cup quarter-finals

Challenge Cup semi-final draw details confirmed as Wembley final nears

There is circa a month until the semi-finals then, with the two ties from the last four of the Challenge Cup taking place over the weekend of May 18 & 19.

The BBC will broadcast both semi-final ties, with venues and dates to be confirmed once the ties themselves have been locked in.

As is the normal case, both ties in the last-four will be played out at a neutral venue.

The RFL say they are aiming to confirm semi-final venues and broadcast arrangements as soon as possible next week (commencing April 15).

As a reminder, the quarter-final ties being played out over the course of this weekend are as follows:

Hull KR v Leigh Leopards – Saturday April 13, 5pm KO (Live on BBC Two)

Catalans Dragons v Huddersfield Giants – Saturday April 13, 6pm (BST) KO

Castleford Tigers v Wigan Warriors – Sunday April 14, 3pm KO

St Helens v Warrington Wolves – Sunday April 14, 4.30pm KO (Live on BBC Two)

Ball numbers for Sunday’s semi-final draw are still to be confirmed.

READ NEXT: Leigh Leopards and Hull KR’s remarkable Challenge Cup record after being paired again