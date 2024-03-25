Challenge Cup quarter-finals draw details: How to tune in, ball numbers and tie dates

The Challenge Cup quarter-finals draw takes place on Monday night, here’s everything you need to know..

With the Challenge Cup sixth round complete, the quarter-finals draw for the remaining eight clubs will take place on Monday (March 25), with darts duo Joe Cullen and Michael Smith – who support Wigan Warriors and St Helens respectively – conducting the draw, which will be held live on BBC Radio 5Live between 8:45pm-9pm.

The quarter-finals of this year’s Challenge Cup will be an all-Super League affair, with the last four Championship clubs – Batley Bulldogs, Sheffield Eagles, Featherstone Rovers and Halifax Panthers – bowing out to Super League opposition in the sixth round at the weekend.

Challenge Cup sixth round results

Hull Kingston Rovers 40-0 Salford Red Devils

Leeds Rhinos 6-20 St Helens

Wigan Warriors 44-18 Sheffield Eagles

Batley Bulldogs 14-28 Castleford Tigers

Huddersfield Giants 50-6 Hull FC

Leigh Leopards 26-14 Featherstone Rovers

Warrington Wolves 42-0 London Broncos

Halifax Panthers 4-40 Catalans Dragons

DON’T MISS: Analysing 5 possible ideas to revive Challenge Cup fortunes after flat weekend

The ball numbers for the quarter-finals draw

The quarter-final ties will take place over the weekend of April 13-14, with further details to be confirmed via the clubs in due course.

Castleford Tigers Catalans Dragons Huddersfield Giants Hull Kingston Rovers Leigh Leopards St Helens Warrington Wolves Wigan Warriors

EXCLUSIVE: The stark financial reality of the Challenge Cup revealed as future investigated

How to tune in

BBC Radio 5Live is available via DAB and AM Radio (909 or 693), the BBC Sounds app and the following TV channels:

Freeview: 705

Sky: 0105

Virgin Media: 905

The Men’s Challenge Cup final (3pm) is part of a Finals Day triple-header at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, June 8, alongside the finals of the Women’s Challenge Cup (11:45am) and the 1895 Cup (5:45pm).

READ NEXT: Love Rugby League’s latest Power Rankings: Wigan Warriors retain top spot, Hull Kingston Rovers rise, Huddersfield Giants enter the fray