Challenge Cup quarter-final draw pits Leigh Leopards versus Hull KR in Wembley rematch

There will be a rematch of last year’s Challenge Cup final in the 2024 quarter-finals, with Hull Kingston Rovers hosting Leigh Leopards in a repeat of the 2023 Wembley showdown.

The Leopards will aim to keep their bid for a second successive cup title alive at the home of the side they beat in last year’s final in dramatic circumstances, with a mouthwatering trip to Rovers one of the standout ties in this year’s quarter-finals.

St Helens, last winners of the competition in 2021, will face Super League leaders Warrington Wolves in another blockbuster tie, while Catalans Dragons will host Huddersfield Giants in Perpignan.

Reigning Super League champions Wigan Warriors will take on Castleford Tigers in the fourth and final tie.

Challenge Cup quarter-final draw:

St Helens versus Warrington Wolves

Hull Kingston Rovers versus Leigh Leopards

Catalans Dragons versus Huddersfield Giants

Castleford Tigers versus Wigan Warriors

All ties to be played weekend of 13-14 April

More to follow..