Challenge Cup draws made for group stage and quarter-finals, with 16 clubs involved

The Women’s Challenge Cup draws for the group stages and quarter-finals were made on Wednesday night, live on BBC Radio Merseyside Sport.

The draws were conducted by former rugby league broadcaster Angela Powers, who is now a lecturer in Journalism and Sport at the University of Central Lancashire and current BBC presenter Giulia Bould.

16 clubs were drawn into four groups of four, with 12 teams seeded on the basis of their finishing positions in last year’s Women’s Super League and the remaining four places taken by invitational teams.

In the all-Yorkshire Group One, WSL champions York Valkyrie will face coach Lindsay Anfield’s former club Castleford Tigers, Featherstone Rovers and competition newcomers Sheffield Eagles.

In Group Two, Barrow Raiders coach Amanda Wilkinson will come up against her former club Wigan Warriors, WSL South champions Cardiff Demons and Salford Red Devils.

Challenge Cup holders St Helens are in Group Three, with Matty Smith’s side set to face Warrington Wolves, London Broncos and Bradford Bulls.

And in Group Four are Huddersfield Giants, Hull KR, Leeds Rhinos and Leigh Leopards.

Every team will play three group games, with the top four seeds – Leeds (Group 4), St Helens (Group 3), Wigan (Group 2) and York (Group 1) – each playing two of their ties away from home.

Dates and kick-off times for the ties will be confirmed in due course.

2024 Women’s Challenge Cup group stage draw

Group One

York Valkyrie, Featherstone Rovers, Castleford Tigers, Sheffield Eagles

Group Two

Wigan Warriors, Barrow Raiders, Salford Red Devils, Cardiff Demons

Group Three

St Helens, Warrington Wolves, Bradford Bulls, London Broncos

Group Four

Leeds Rhinos, Huddersfield Giants, Leigh Leopards, Hull KR

Quarter-finals draw

The draw for the quarter-finals was also made live on BBC Radio Merseyside, with ties being played on the weekend of April 6-7.

Winner of Group One v Runners up of Group One

Winner of Group Two v Runners up of Group Two

Winner of Group Three v Runners up of Group Four

Winner of Group Four v Runners up of Group Three

The Women’s Challenge Cup final is part of a triple-header at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, June 8, alongside the men’s final and 1895 Cup final.

