Castleford Tigers will be without former Leeds fullback Luke Hooley for their meeting with the Rhinos this Thursday, Craig Lingard has confirmed.

Hooley left the field in the closing stages of the Tigers’ win against Batley in the Challenge Cup with a shoulder problem, and Lingard has revealed that Castleford expect to be without him for up to a month.

Scans will determine the full extent of the injury but Lingard conceded: “It might be similar to what Rowan Milnes did in the friendlies, which kept him out for four or five weeks.