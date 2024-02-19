Castleford Tigers and Hull FC men to face tribunal as Harry Smith cleared for World Club Challenge

Castleford Tigers prop Liam Watts and Hull FC forward Franklin Pele are looking at lengthy suspensions and face an independent tribunal on Tuesday evening as part of a lengthy opening match review panel of the season – but Wigan Warriors half-back Harry Smith is free to feature in Saturday’s World Club Challenge.

Watts was sent off during Castleford’s defeat to Wigan Warriors on Saturday evening for making contact with the head of an opposition player, while Pele’s Super League debut ended with him receiving a red card following an incident with Elliot Minchella, when he swung an arm at the Hull KR captain following a tackle in the Hull derby.

And they are now both looking at significant suspensions, with a tribunal set to decide their fate on Tuesday evening. The recommended range of sanction for a Grade E charge is between four and six games, meaning both Watts and Pele could be absent for a lengthy period.

The other big news is that Smith, who was sin-binned after a dangerous tackle on Castleford’s Luke Hooley, has not been given a suspension. He was charged with a Grade B offence of dangerous throwing but has only been given a £250 fine. It means the England half-back can line up for the Warriors on Saturday evening against Penrith in the World Club Challenge.

In total, nine players have been given suspensions outside of Watts and Pele, whose fate is yet to be determined. One of those is another Hull prop who made his debut on Thursday evening, Herman Ese’ese. He was issued with a yellow card during his debut, and has been banned for two matches.

Meanwhile another Hull forward, Ligi Sao, has been suspended for three games. Sao was sent off after kneeing Hull KR’s Matt Parcell in the head, and has been suspended for two matches. Parcell, meanwhile, has been banned for one match for a Grade B other contrary behaviour incident which sparked the reaction from Sao.

Leigh have lost two players to suspensions following their defeat to Huddersfield. Prop Tom Amone has been banned for two matches after a Grade C head contact charge, while Ricky Leutele will miss their next game following a Grade B head contact charge.

Salford’s Ryan Brierley misses their game with Castleford on Sunday after a Grade C charge for making contact with the head, while Charbel Tasipale will also sit that game out for the same offence. Warrington’s Jordan Crowther has received a one-match ban for other contrary behaviour, while Catalans’ Paul Seguier has been banned for two games.

The full list of players charged is:

Herman Ese’Ese (Hull FC) – Grade D Head Contact – 2 Match Penalty Notice & £250 Fine

Jayden Okunbor (Hull FC) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – £250 Fine

Franklin Pele (Hull FC) – Grade E Head Contact – Refer to Tribunal

Matt Parcell (Hull KR) – Grade B Other Contrary Behaviour – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Ligi Sao (Hull FC) – Grade D Other Contrary Behaviour – 3 Match Penalty Notice & £250 Fine

Tom Amone (Leigh Leopards) – Grade C Head Contact – 2 Match Penalty Notice

Jack Hughes (Leigh Leopards) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – £250 Fine

Ricky Leutele (Leigh Leopards) – Grade B Head Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Zak Hardaker (Leigh Leopards) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – £250 Fine

Ryan Brierley (Salford Red Devils) – Grade C Head Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Charbel Tasipale (Castleford Tigers) – Grade C Head Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Harry Smith (Wigan Warriors) – Grade B Dangerous Throw/Lift – £250 Fine

Liam Watts (Castleford Tigers) – Grade E Head Contact – Refer to Tribunal

Michael McIlorum (Catalans Dragons) – Grade E Head Contact – Refer to Tribunal

Jordan Crowther (Warrington Wolves) – Grade C Other Contrary Behaviour – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Paul Seguier (Catalans Dragons) – Grade D Head Contact – 2 Match Penalty Notice and £250 Fine

