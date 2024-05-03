Bureta Faraimo: Former Castleford Tigers and Hull FC winger makes Doncaster return

Championship club Doncaster have re-signed experienced winger Bureta Faraimo for the remainder of the 2024 season.

The USA international linked up with the Dons following his departure from Super League side Castleford Tigers towards the back end of last season, making a solitary appearance for Richard Horne’s side as they clinched promotion to to the Championship from League 1.

Faraimo has been without a club for the early stages of 2024, but he has now put pen to paper on a contract that will see him return to Doncaster for the rest of the current campaign.

The 33-year-old winger brings a wealth of experience to the Dons, having made more than 130 appearances across the NRL and Super League between 2014 and 2023.

Faraimo could feature for Doncaster in Sunday’s trip to Widnes Vikings in the Championship.

