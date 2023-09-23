Broadcast schedule confirmed for Super League play-offs week one

The broadcast schedule has been confirmed for next week’s Super League play-offs following the final regular round of the season.

Hull KR will host Leigh Leopards on Friday, September 29, in a repeat of this year’s Challenge Cup final. The play-off tie will be broadcast live on Sky Sports with an 8:00pm kick-off.

Willie Peters’ side will have the chance to claim revenge for their defeat at Wembley, as Lachlan Lam kicked the golden point winner for a 17-16 scoreline earlier in August.

Hull KR cemented a home play-off following their huge 56-12 win over Wakefield Trinity at Craven Park, while the Leopards fell short 10-6 to rivals Wigan Warriors, who went on to lift the League Leaders’ Shield at the Leigh Sports Village.

Saturday’s fixture between St Helens and Warrington at the Totally Wicked Stadium will be live on both Sky Sports and Channel 4, with a 12:45pm kick-off.

The game will mark Channel 4’s eighth broadcast fixture from 10 in 2023, with negotiations ongoing for what next year’s free-to-air coverage looks like for the sport.

In Round 27, reigning champions Saints defeated Hull FC 30-12 at the Totally Wicked Stadium, while Warrington picked up a 20-8 win over Huddersfield Giants at the John Smith’s Stadium to secure their sixth-place finish.

Salford Red Devils fell short to Catalans Dragons at home with a 19-8 result.

Play-offs Round 1 broadcast schedule

Friday, September 29

Hull KR v Leigh Leopards – Sky Sports, 8:00pm

Saturday, September 30

St Helens v Warrington Wolves – Sky Sports, Channel 4, 12:45pm

READ NEXT: Liam Marshall confident of Old Trafford push alongside ‘a good group of men’ after lifting League Leaders’ Shield