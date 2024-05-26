Brits Down Under: Farnworth runs riot for Dolphins as Rooster Radley tops tackle charts

Round 12 of the NRL season is complete, with England internationals Herbie Farnworth and Victor Radley delivering outstanding displays.

Brits Down Under is a weekly feature here on Love Rugby League in 2024, checking out how the NRL‘s British players get on every week.

Here is a brief recap from Round 12, with Newcastle Knights the team with the bye this week..

Max King

The 27-year-old prop put in a huge performance in the Bulldogs’ 44-12 win over the Dragons, playing 49 minutes in total. He made 173 metres from 14 carries, which included two tackle breaks. King also made 27 tackles, with a 90 per cent tackle efficiency.

King, who was born in Huddersfield whilst his dad David was playing for the Giants, has previously spoken to the i about his aspirations to represent his birthplace and mother’s side of the family one day, although he has yet to earn the call-up to the England national team.

Elliott Whitehead

The former Bradford Bulls and Catalans Dragons forward played the full 80 minutes in Canberra’s 44-16 defeat to the Roosters. Whitehead made 85 metres from 10 carries whilst making 29 tackles. He also produced an assist.

Morgan Smithies

The Wigan Warriors academy product played 55 minutes in total in Canberra’s defeat to the Roosters, making 67 metres from eight carries as well as making 23 tackles. Smithies also made two tackle breaks.

ANALYSIS: 7 reasons why Morgan Smithies will succeed in the NRL: ‘The Aussies will love him’

Dom Young

Young racked up 137 metres from 12 carries in the Roosters’ win over the Raiders, including six tackle breaks. The England international, who came through the ranks at Huddersfield Giants, also made one hit up and two offloads.

Victor Radley

Radley played in the back-row for the Roosters in their win over Canberra, finishing up as the game’s top tackler with 39 to his name. The 26-year-old also got on the scoresheet whilst making 119 metres from 10 carries, including two line breaks and four tackle breaks.

Tom Burgess

The Dewsbury-born powerhouse came off the bench to help the Rabbitohs beat the Eels 42-26 on home soil. Burgess, who will be a Huddersfield player in 2025, made 58 metres from seven carries whilst making 15 tackles.

Herbie Farnworth

The Lancastrian can count himself unlucky to be on the losing side as the Dolphins went down to a 24-20 defeat to the Warriors. Farnworth made the most metres of any Dolphins player with 198 from 18 carries. He also made the most line breaks in the game with three, whilst scoring one try and grabbing an assist. The England international also made an impressive 13 tackle breaks.

NRL Round 12 results

Canterbury Bulldogs 44-12 St George Illawarra Dragons

North Queensland Cowboys 42-28 Wests Tigers

Manly Sea Eagles 26-20 Melbourne Storm

Canberra Raiders 16-44 Sydney Roosters

Cronulla Sharks 0-42 Penrith Panthers

South Sydney Rabbitohs 42-26 Parramatta Eels

Brisbane Broncos 34-36 Gold Coast Titans

New Zealand Warriors 24-20 Dolphins

