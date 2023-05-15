Brad Dwyer on the move and advice for Wakefield to ease relegation worries – Paper Talk

There’s a number nine merry-go-round due to kick-off soon with Warrington at the centre.

Their hooker Daryl Clark is believed to be on his way to St Helens on a two-year deal, which would free up space for the Wolves to re-sign their former player Brad Dwyer from Hull FC.

Warrington Guardian reports that talks are at ‘an advanced stage’ to bring the 30-year-old back to the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Dwyer left for Leeds in 2017 and hooked up with Hull ahead of the 2023 campaign.

Double exit for Hull

Dwyer is one of two Hull players to have their end of season departures confirmed imminently, with Hull Daily Mail saying Chris Satae is set to follow him out of the exit door.

Satae has been heavily linked with a switch to Catalans.

Hull coach Tony Smith said: “I would love for Chris to be here. Hopefully, he will come up with that decision, but it’s each individual player’s right to look around, assess things, and make the right call.”

Hull Daily Mail also confirms the story of Dwyer’s move to Warrington, saying the Wolves moved quickly to snare Dwyer on a deal for 2024.

Getting Wakefield out of a hole

League Express editor Martyn Sadler offers some advice to Wakefield on how they might get out of their relegation struggle.

He says he told the club’s directors to approach Ellery Hanley to provide some guidance and advice to skipper Matty Ashurst, who was criticised by some fans at a forum last week.

Sadler writes in his column: “Trinity are now probably going to have to pick the games they think they can win.

“They need someone who can come in and motivate them to rise to those particular occasions.

“Of course they have escaped relegation by the skin of their teeth before.”

The great escape of 2006 is recalled, led by coach John Kear and captain Jason Demetriou.

Sadler asks, presumably tongue in cheek, if they would be ‘willing to lend a hand this season.’

Fairly sure Demetriou is busy with his role as head coach of NRL side South Sydney Rabbitohs, no less, while Kear has his hands full in the Championship with Widnes.

Warren on the road to recovery

Leeds youngster Toby Warren’s injuries are not as bad as first feared following the incident that saw their reserves game against Wigan abandoned on Friday.

The former York player felt his neck and back crack and lost feeling in his arms and legs and was rushed to hospital, before being discharged over the weekend.

He told Yorkshire Evening Post: “I am in quite a bit of pain, very sore, but it’s the best outcome I could have got – no fractures or breaks in my neck or back. In that respect, I am quite lucky.”

Warren made the move to a full-time environment with the Rhinos after making just five appearances for the Knights.

He is yet to make a first-team appearance in 2023.

MORE: Casualty Ward: Hurrell update, Wire’s big loss & Castleford and Wakefield triple blows

NRL pundit stood down

Australian rugby league journalist Paul Kent, known for his work for The Daily Telegraph and as a pundit at Fox Sports, has been charged with assault.

Police were called to his home following reports of a domestic dispute, and allege that he and a 33-year-old woman had an argument before he assaulted her.

Sydney Morning Herald reported: “News Corp said in a statement that Kent will temporarily cease writing for The Daily Telegraph and won’t appear on air for Fox in the coming weeks.”

Support rugby league in the media and subscribe to League Express & Forty-20 magazine, as well as checking out the regular coverage of the sport in The Mirror, The Sun, The Guardian and other national newspapers; the more you read, the more there’ll be. Rugby league paper talk.