Brad Dwyer makes Leigh Leopards move permanent as he departs Warrington Wolves

Brad Dwyer’s loan at Leigh Leopards has been made permanent, with the 30-year-old departing Warrington Wolves and penning a two-year contract.

Dwyer has been on loan at the Leigh Sports Village since the end of February, featuring in all five of Leigh’s Super League games since making the move across the North West on a temporary basis.

The hooker was brought in by Lam as cover for the injured Edwin Ipape, with the Papua New Guinea international injured in Round 1 against Huddersfield Giants.

As part of the temporary deal, Dwyer wasn’t permitted to play in the Challenge Cup and missed Leigh’s Sixth Round victory at home against Championship outfit Featherstone Rovers, but now that his stay has been made a permanent one, he will be eligible to play in this weekend’s quarter-final tie at Hull KR.

Having returned in the off-season just gone, Dwyer departs Warrington without making a competitive appearance for the club in his second stint.

The veteran – who started his career with the Wire and has 88 appearances for the club to his name from that first stint – actually appeared against Leigh for the Wolves in pre-season as part of Joe Philbin’s testimonial, but that was as good as it got under Sam Burgess, who has both Sam Powell & Danny Walker at his disposal.

In Leigh‘s press release which confirmed Dwyer’s permanent contract, the ex-Leeds Rhinos ace said: “I’ve really enjoyed my time here so far. The boys have made me feel a part of it and I’ve loved coming into work every day.

“Massive thanks to the club for the opportunity and making me feel wanted. I’m looking forward to ripping in with the boys on Saturday.”

Meanwhile, Leigh’s head of rugby Chris Chester added: “Brad was initially signed as cover when Edwin Ipape was injured, and he’s shown what a class player he is in his spell so far with the club.

“Brad is an experienced, dynamic hooker who is already a fans’ favourite. When the opportunity came to make the deal a permanent one, we couldn’t miss the chance.”