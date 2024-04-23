Leigh Leopards boss Adrian Lam will hold discussions in-house later today around a potential swap deal which would see them bring in Hull FC’s Darnell McIntosh with Tom Briscoe going the other way.

Hull Live initially reported that a deal between the two clubs was in the works, with Briscoe set for a return to the MKM Stadium where he made 147 appearances between 2008 and 2013 at the start of his career.

The clubs have already completed one bit of business with Ireland international Ed Chamberlain joining FC from the Leopards on a one-month loan in search of more game time.

Briscoe – who joined Leigh ahead of last season and has made 34 appearances for the club – remains sidelined at the moment, but is fast approaching match fitness once again after a two-month stint out with a calf problem.

And Leigh boss Lam has provided the latest update on their recruitment plans, including the potential swap deal involving the ex-England international.

Adrian Lam provides Leigh Leopards recruitment update following Darnell McIntosh links

Speaking in his press conference looking ahead to his side’s Round 9 clash with Catalans Dragons, Lam explained: “We’re always open to that (recruitment in general) and at the moment, it’s all in (director of rugby) Chris Chester’s hands.

“He’s in constant communication with Hull, with other clubs too and with players. I’m focused solely on the rugby league here at the moment and trying to get a team on a short turnaround to win a difficult game.

“That’s my priority at the moment, but those players (Briscoe & McIntosh) have been mentioned and I’ve noticed it.

“I am a fan of McIntosh, so it’s something that we’ll have to wait and see what happens in the near future. It’s something we’ll discuss after today.

“It’s in the media for whatever reason, but what Tom’s done for us so far has been unbelievable. He’s a leader in the group and he’s got all that experience.

“We’ve missed him throughout this time that he’s been out injured at the start of the season. It will be a sad day if and when that happens, so we’ll discuss that this afternoon.”

Leigh recruitment plans: ‘We’re always listening and opening our ears to the talent that’s available’

Papua New Guinean Lam has already dipped into the loan market this season in bringing Brad Dwyer to the club from Warrington Wolves, a deal which was later made permanent.

No secret has been made of the Leythers’ desire to bring in new faces, particularly after the spate of injuries they suffered in the opening few rounds.

Nothing has changed in that regard, admits Lam, who has seen his team win just once so far this year. He continued: “In this situation, we’re always open to talking to – and for – players.

“Recruitment and retention’s a massive part of success within an organisation, and it happens here on a daily basis with players’ names coming up.

“We’ve got to siphon through that and make some smart decisions moving forward on who we want to get involved with and who can come to us to help us make that next step up.

“We’re always listening and opening our ears to the talent that’s available, and nothing will change on that front this week.”