It’s one of the Super League games where legends write their names into the history books – the derby between Wigan Warriors and St Helens.

Some of the greatest players ever to grace the game have starred in the derby throughout the years – but for all the unforgettable moments, there were also a number of men you may not remember who’ve scored big tries in the biggest rivalry of them all.

Want proof? Here’s seven throughout the summer era..

Craig Murdock (Wigan)

We start in the very first Super League season – and a name who may well be familiar to radio listeners these days: former Wigan and Hull scrum-half Murdock.

Murdock was a try-scorer in the first Super League derby between Wigan and St Helens at Central Park, crossing alongside the likes of Jason Robinson and Simon Haughton as the Warriors ran out 35-19 winners in front of over 20,000 spectators.

Greg Florimo (Wigan)

Australian Florimo is more well-known for his lengthy stint with Australian club North Sydney Bears, for whom he made almost 300 appearances, as well as being capped four times by the Kangaroos.

But he had two seasons in England, one with Halifax in 2000, and one with Wigan the previous year, 1999. His first taste of the derby was on Good Friday 1999 at Central Park, where he formed a half-back pairing with Mark Reber. However, while the pair couldn’t lead Wigan to victory as St Helens narrowly won 14-12, Florimo did score the opening try for the Warriors.

Chris Chester (Wigan)

By 2000, Wigan had moved to the DW Stadium and the first derby to take place at the stadium was a belter, with St Helens just emerging on the right side of the scoreline again, winning 30-28.

Among Wigan’s try-scorers that day were Steve Renouf and David Hodgson – and forward Chester, who scored just one of five tries he ever claimed as a Wigan player in the biggest game of them all.

Dwayne West (St Helens)

There is no doubting which game Dwayne West is most famous for: and it isn’t the derby between Wigan and St Helens.

But away from his incredible Wide to West try, he was also a try-scorer in the derby in 2001 on Good Friday, in one of the greatest instalments of the rivalry the game has ever seen. The two teams ultimately couldn’t be split, playing out a 22-22 draw – with West among the St Helens scorers. West, of course, is also part of the club of players to feature for both sides, having made three appearances for the Warriors in 1999.

Matty Johns (Wigan)

Kangaroos half-back turned broadcaster Matty Johns had a solitary season in Super League with Wigan – and it was a productive one, as he guided the Warriors to a Super League Grand Final.

He scored just three tries for Wigan but one of those came in a comprehensive derby victory in the Super League play-offs, with Johns scoring one of seven tries that night as the Warriors thrashed their great rivals. Johns left Wigan at the end of the season to return to Australia.

Barry Ward (St Helens)

Big Barry was a member of St Helens’ Grand Final-winning squad of 2002 – but he was also a try-scorer in the derby in his second and final season in England with the Saints.

Ward crossed in the 38-34 defeat to Wigan in June 2003: a game in which some chap by the name of Paul Wellens also scored. Wonder what ever happened to him..

Jerome Guisset (Wigan)

One of the finest French forwards there has ever been, Guisset had a solitary season with Wigan in 2005 – and he also scored in a big derby victory, but the Warriors were beaten 40-18 in July of that year.

