2024 World Club Challenge date and venue confirmed with Wigan Warriors to host Penrith Panthers

Super League champions Wigan Warriors will host NRL kings Penrith Panthers at the DW Stadium on Saturday, February 24, 2024 (8pm KO) in the first World Club Challenge held on English soil since 2020.

The Cherry and Whites lifted their first Super League title in five years last month with a 10-2 victory over Catalans Dragons at Old Trafford.

Hometown hero Liam Marshall grabbed the only try of the game for Matt Peet’s side midway through the second half, with half-back Harry Smith perfect with the boot, kicking the conversion from that four-pointer as well as two penalties on the night.

Penrith meanwhile pulled off a sensational comeback against Brisbane Broncos to remain the top dogs Down Under for the third season running, the first club to achieve that feat amongst Australia’s elite for over forty years.

Ivan Cleary’s side were 24-8 down before scoring 18 unanswered points in the final 18 minutes to seal their fifth Premiership, and the largest comeback victory ever in a showpiece Down Under.

2024 World Club Challenge date and venue confirmed with Wigan Warriors hosting Penrith Panthers

This will be Wigan’s first World Club Challenge for five years, last featuring in one in 2019 as they were beaten 20-8 by Sydney Roosters on home soil.

The Warriors’ last victory against Australia’s champions came two years prior, defeating Cronulla Sharks 22-6, again at the DW Stadium.

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the World Club Challenge returned at the beginning of the season just gone, with St Helens pulling off a history-making win against Penrith at BlueBet Stadium.

It was a first World Club Challenge win in Australia by any English side in the Super League era. The only previous one came in 1994, when Wigan saw off Brisbane.

As things stand, the scores are tied at 14-14 when it comes to overall World Club wins by nation.

READ NEXT: Exclusive – Kruise Leeming details why he chose to join Wigan Warriors’ ‘champion environment’ despite offer to remain in NRL