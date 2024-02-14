Super League secures further broadcast boost with groundbreaking overseas TV coverage confirmed

Super League will be broadcast to its biggest-ever international audience in 2024 after Rugby League Commercial confirmed a further six international broadcast agreements for the upcoming season.

Delivered via the sport’s long-term strategic partnership with IMG, agreements have been struck with a series of major broadcasters to ensure Super League is shown around the globe more than ever before. Fox Sports will show Super League in both Australia and the United States, while Rogers Media in Canada will broadcast the competition.

In Asia, Premier Sports will screen Super League while the competition now also heads to Africa, thanks to a deal with ESPN Africa. Following on from deals in France and Spain for Catalans Dragons fixtures, and an existing deal with Sportsmax in the Caribbean already agreed by RDA to run until 2026, Super League fixtures will now be broadcast in five continents.

“The visibility of the Betfred Super League will reach new levels at home and abroad this season,” the RL Commercial chief executive, Rhodri Jones, said.

READ NOW: Exclusive: Sky Sports’ Jon Wilkin outlines six major talking points ahead of new Super League season

“The new three-year broadcast partnership with Sky Sports has delivered coverage of every match for the first time, allowing us to launch SuperLeague+ as a global streaming platform, and our domestic audience will be further boosted by the new agreement with the BBC including coverage of Super League as well as the men’s, women’s and wheelchair Challenge Cups.

“Now, our long-term strategic partnership with IMG has delivered a range of overseas broadcast agreements. With every match now being covered, Fox Sports will be able to show many more matches to Australian Rugby League fans – and the deal with SBS and National Indigenous Television secures free-to-air coverage in Australia for the first time.

“We are also delighted that IMG have concluded deals with Fox Sports in the US, Rogers Media in Canada, Premier Sports Asia and ESPN Africa – while in all those cases, SuperLeague+ will remain available for fans who want to watch live coverage of every match, and is also a great new option for league fans in New Zealand, Papua New Guinea and throughout the Pacific who want to follow the international stars in our competition.”

Super League will also be shown around the world on its new subscription model, SuperLeague+ – meaning that the competition has never had as much accessibility around the world.

READ NEXT: Ryan Brierley: Combining life as a pro rugby player and a budding football agent