Former Hull KR man Brad Schneider earns rave reviews after Penrith Panthers debut

Aaron Bower
Brad Schneider Hull KR Alamy

Brad Schneider in action for Hull KR

Brad Schneider made an impressive start to life as a Penrith Panthers player, coming in for high praise after helping his new club to victory over Sydney Roosters.

The former Hull KR man, who had an unforgettable short-term stint at the Robins last summer to help them reach the Challenge Cup final, returned to the NRL at the end of the season after agreeing a deal to join the Panthers on a two-year contract.

And with Nathan Cleary unavailable for Thursday’s game, Schneider effortlessly stepped in alongside Jarome Luai to produce a performance that earned rave reviews from the likes of former NRL great Michael Ennis on commentary.

Schneider was hugely influential in helping the Panthers to a 14-6 half-time lead, with tries from Sunia Turuva and Dylan Edwards, coupled with three goals from the boot of Edwards.

The Roosters’ sole response came from a Sitili Tupouniua try, but they didn’t score again until the final six minutes and by that point, they had left themselves with too much to do.

Turuva completed his hat-trick in the moments after half-time, again with more good work from Schneider.

A late double from the Roosters, with tries from Brandon Smith and Daniel Tupou, threatened to set up a grandstand finale and potentially send the game to golden point, but the Panthers and Schneider held on.

