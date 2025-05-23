Zane Musgrove has made a shock move to Championship side Oldham after being released from his Warrington Wolves contract by mutual agreement.

The 29-year-old joins the Roughyeds on an 18-month deal with immediate effect after agreeing his departure from Warrington and could make his debut at Boundary Park on Sunday when Sean Long’s side host Halifax in the Betfred Championship.

“It’s a very exciting opportunity and I know what I am going to bring to this team,” said Musgrove. “I want to win stuff and looking at the Championship that is the first thing I want to go and win.

“I want to play footy more than anything having been in and out at Warrington, so that is the first goal. But I know that if I put in my best performances then I can take this club where I want to take this club and that is to potentially win it.

“Longy has big aspirations, and I am right on board with that. I am as hungry as ever, I am a competitor, and I like challenging myself which is why I am here.”

Musgrove joined Warrington ahead of the 2024 season and played in last year’s Challenge Cup final alongside Roughyeds half-back Josh Drinkwater. He previously made his name in the NRL, starring for South Sydney Rabbitohs, Wests Tigers and St George Illawarra Dragons.

“I’m looking forward to getting into it with Oldham, meeting the boys and getting to work. I’m excited to play footy again after a couple of weeks without. I will be ready to go and do what I do and enjoy it.

“Drinky is a familiar face and Elijah Taylor I played with a long time ago in the NRL. I will bring experience to the group and where Oldham are heading having chatted with Sean and Mike (Ford) I know their aspirations for the club.

“I can bring that experience and do my job in the middle. I am quiet and humble and want my actions to speak louder than my words. But I do hope my experience will be a big asset.”

Oldham chairman Bill Quinn says the signing of a player of Musgrove’s stature underlines a drive to bring success back to the town.

“This is a fantastic signing and one that shows this club will not be taking a backward step – that is not in mine nor the club’s DNA,” said Quinn.

“We will continue to drive forward to take the next steps in the Championship and this signing plus more to come outlines our intentions.

“Zane will be the start of this process and we hope to see all of our fantastic fans getting behind the team against Halifax on Sunday.”

Head coach Sean Long added: “This is a major signing for us and I can’t wait to see Zane play in the Championship. Thanks to Bill and Mike for getting this deal over the line, and I know our fans are going to love watching him in an Oldham shirt”.

