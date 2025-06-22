Zak Hardaker has scored more tries against Salford than any other club in his career, and added another hatful to his tally as Hull FC beat the Red Devils 38-6 on Sunday afternoon.

Having made his senior bow in the game in Featherstone Rovers colours back in 2010, Hardaker has faced 30 different clubs at least once in his career to date, including those during his time as an NRL player.

He’s also donned a shirt for both England and Great Britain against five nations: France, New Zealand, Samoa, Tonga and Wales.

Of the 35, Salford are – by some distance – his most enjoyable opponent in terms of posting points, and that proved the case again in this weekend’s Round 15 clash.

Zak Hardaker extends stunning record in Hull FC win at Salford Red Devils

In the British game, Hardaker has represented Leeds Rhinos, Castleford Tigers, Wigan Warriors and Leigh Leopards as well as that stint at Featherstone many moons ago. His time Down Under came as a loanee with Penrith Panthers back in 2016.

Kicking three conversions, the veteran also grabbed a second half try at the Salford Community Stadium on Sunday afternoon, so was responsible for ten of Hull’s 38 points on the day.

That takes his career tally against the Red Devils to 17 tries and 178 points in total, having now met them on 32 occasions.

Behind Salford, 15 tries in 33 appearances against Warrington Wolves is the closest the utility is to his haul of four-pointers against a single club.

And in terms of overall points scored, he’s racked up 114 in 25 career appearances against Wakefield Trinity. That though is still some way behind the total of 178 he’s managed to amass against the Red Devils.

The bad news for Paul Rowley’s side is that, all being well, they’ll have to come up against Hardaker again before this season comes to an end.

Hull welcome them to the MKM Stadium on August 10 during Round 21, and you wouldn’t bet against the Pontefract native adding to his individual tally against Salford oncemore when that clash rolls around.

The 200 mark isn’t exactly out of reach in that regard, with Hardaker 22 points away from that milestone.