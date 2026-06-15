Warrington Wolves youngster Zack Gardner has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2026 season, requiring surgery on his shoulder.

Gardner, who only turned 20 in April, made his first Super League appearance of the year last Thursday night as Warrington won 18-6 at St Helens.

The outside-back was forced off early on at the BrewDog Stadium though having dislocated his shoulder in a collision.

Later on in the game, the Sky Sports cameras picked Gardner up sat in the stands holding his arm, but confirmed Wire’s medical team had managed to put his shoulder back into place.

However, it’s now been confirmed that the dislocation suffered was a severe one: and the surgery he is set to undertake later this week means his season is over.

Warrington Wolves young gun Zack Gardner ruled out for remainder of season as injury woes continue

Gardner is the son of former Saints star Ade, who now forms part of Sam Burgess’ backroom team at Warrington as Head of Performance.

Son Zack made his professional debut last season, featuring once on loan for Keighley Cougars in addition to playing four games at first-team level for Wire and scoring a try apiece in two clashes against Catalans Dragons.

Having overcome a number of injury niggles including a hamstring tear, the youngster went on to don a shirt once earlier this year on loan in the Championship for Salford RLFC ahead of returning to the Super League stage last weekend.

Accordingly, his CV now shows seven senior appearances across all competitions.

Warrington confirmed his injury blow via social media, posting: “Sam Burgess has today confirmed Zack Gardner will miss the rest of the 2026 season after dislocating his shoulder against St Helens on Thursday.

“With you every step of the way, Zack”

The news of Gardner’s injury comes with Burgess’ side sat joint-top of the Super League ladder alongside Leeds Rhinos, who they host at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Thursday night.

Albeit with a game in hand to come in August against Hull KR, Wire are currently below the Rhinos on points difference.

Victory on Thursday night would though propel them top outright, with the sides currently occupying the play-off spots all sat on 18 competition points, four below both Warrington and Leeds.