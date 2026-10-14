Young forward Zach Fishwick has joined York Knights on a one-year deal ahead of 2027 following his release from Hull KR at the end of a ‘frustrating few years’.

Fishwick, still only 21, made his professional debut for KR back in July 2022 as he featured off the bench at Magic Weekend against rivals Hull FC.

By the end of that year, he had featured at first-team level seven times, grabbing his first – and to date only – senior try in a home win over Wigan Warriors.

But the prop then had to wait almost four years to don a shirt for the Robins at first-team level again, only doing so twice more at the back end of the campaign just gone as head coach Willie Peters rotated his side for clashes against Wigan and St Helens.

Having been released, Fishwick has now found a new home elsewhere in Super League at York.

Released Hull KR forward Zach Fishwick finds new Super League home at York after ‘frustrating few years’

Born and bred in Hull, Fishwick has also added appearances to his CV on dual-registration and/or loan for Featherstone Rovers, Bradford Bulls, Hunslet, Halifax Panthers and Batley Bulldogs during his time at KR.

With 32 professional career appearances to his name, nine of those games were accrued this year between loan stints at Fax and Batley.

As his move to the Knights was announced, the front-rower said: “I’m extremely grateful for this fresh start and proud to be joining York.

“After a frustrating few years, I’m excited for the opportunity to work with Mark (Applegarth, head coach).

“It’s a new chapter for me. I’m very much looking forward to working hard with everyone, kicking on from here, establishing myself as a Super League player and doing the club proud on the field.”

Fishwick – who will turn 22 in March – becomes York’s ninth permanent addition ahead of 2027, following on from Cameron McInnes, Max Jowitt, Zak Hardaker, Blake Lawrie, Cody Hunter, David Nofoaluma, Matty English and Tom Inman.

Knights boss Applegarth added: “At 21, he’s still got plenty of learning to do and his best years in front of him.

“He’s a player I first tried signing when he was 14 years old in my old role at my old club (Wakefield) and he’s someone I’ve kept an eye on.

“He’s had a taste of Super League early, so he knows what he’s about.

“Until we get our youth system up and running and get our own talent on a yearly basis, we’ll be looking at other club’s prospects that don’t fit into their plans and nurturing them under our umbrella.

“I’m really excited to be working with Zach and excited to see what he can do.”