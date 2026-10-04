Wigan Warriors’ Zach Eckersley will be part of England’s squad for this autumn’s Rugby League World Cup in Australia.

Eckersley has enjoyed an outstanding season for the Warriors, playing a crucial role for Matt Peet’s side in their run to winning the Challenge Cup and the League Leaders’ Shield – and that form will now be rewarded by national team coach Brian McDermott.

It is understood that Eckersley will be among the 23 players that have made the cut for the flight to Australia next week, ahead of England’s first match in the World Cup against Tonga in a fortnight’s time.

Eckersley makes World Cup cut

McDermott had hinted that he would likely prefer players who could play in multiple positions for his final squad, which would appear to be a key factor in why Eckersley has been given the nod.

He has excelled on the wing for Wigan this year but has also filled in superbly at centre when the likes of Jake Wardle have been unavailable for Matt Peet’s side.

He finished the 2026 season with an outstanding record of 36 tries in 32 games in all competitions, solidifying himself as one of the premiere outside backs in the English game.

Eckersley’s services will be crucial given the absence of a number of key outside backs elsewhere, too.

Wakefield Trinity winger Tom Johnstone looks as though he will miss out due to injury concerns, while Ash Handley and Jake Wardle also could be omitted for similar reasons.

That would seemingly hand Eckersley a great opportunity to feature for England in the opening match of the group stages. Matty Ashton and Dom Young are likely to be his competition for the wing spots, with Herbie Farnworth and Hugo Savala among the options to play centre.

England’s squad takes shape

The final squad will be confirmed by McDermott at 9am on Monday morning, before the England coach faces the media shortly after that.

Love Rugby League already confirmed on Sunday that Jake Connor is set to miss the tournament after he was informed he would not be selected. Meanwhile, Hull KR half-back Mikey Lewis is part of the group that has made the cut and he will be on the plane.

There is minimal representation from the new Super League champions, Wakefield Trinity. Johnstone is expected to be unavailable – as is forward Caleb Hamlin-Uele.

He was in contention to feature but looks likely to withdraw from contention after battling with a knee injury.