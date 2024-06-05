Young Featherstone Rovers duo depart amid club’s financial issues including Australian ace

Young Featherstone duo Oli Farrar & Australian ace Jayden Tanner have both departed the Championship club with immediate effect amid Rovers’ financial problems.

Ex-Wakefield Trinity academy starlet Farrar linked up with Fev ahead of this season following his departure from Belle Vue. The 21-year-old had played just one senior game, as a loanee for Dewsbury Rams last term, before he joined Rovers.

Having primarily been utilised as the unused 18th man by head coach James Ford, he departs Post Office Road having added just one more appearance to that tally, featuring off the bench against Keighley Cougars in a Challenge Cup tie back in February.

Sydney-born Tanner meanwhile made the move over to England ahead of 2024 to join Fev having made three NRL appearances for Canterbury Bulldogs last term.

The 23-year-old prop made his debut for the club in that same Challenge Cup tie against Keighley, but played just one game thereafter – appearing off the bench in the league against Widnes Vikings in April.

Both saw their exits confirmed by the West Yorkshire outfit on Wednesday, just a few days after reports broke of the club being issued a winding up order.

The Flatcappers’ financial situation has been a tedious one since failing to win promotion at the back end of 2023 – cruising their way to the Championship League Leaders’ Shield before being beaten on home soil in the play-offs by London Broncos.

Following a mass exodus of players, reports in March emerged of players chasing unpaid wages. It’s believed that saga is still roaring on in the background of this winding up order.

Whether the departures of Farrar and/or Tanner are related to that remains unconfirmed, but Rovers announced both of their exits on Wednesday.

Ex-NRL ace Tanner’s departure was confirmed first, with the below social media post.

Featherstone Rovers can announce that Jayden Tanner has left the club due to personal reasons. We wish Jayden well for the future. Image: KC Photography pic.twitter.com/5K0wy5cQ1m — Featherstone Rovers (@FevRoversRLFC) June 4, 2024

And confirmation of Farrar’s exit followed just a few hours later, as below, with ‘work commitments’ stated as his reason for leaving Post Office Road.