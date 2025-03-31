York win race to sign highly-rated overseas winger as move from Down Under confirmed

Championship side York have fended off interest from numerous other clubs to sign winger Scott Galeano from Queensland Cup outfit Sunshine Coast Falcons on an 18-month deal.

Having made his bow in the second-grade competition for Tweed Seagulls back in March 2022, Galeano joined the Falcons the following year.

The Bega-born flier has scored an eye-catching 41 tries in 60 Queensland Cup appearances, with the Falcons being Melbourne Storm’s feeder team.

Galeano’s sole involvement at first-grade level to date came with Storm in February 2023 as they were beaten 32-24 by Sydney Roosters in a pre-season ‘trial’ game.

With his 27th birthday coming up on April 13, the winger saw his signing announced by York on Monday afternoon, putting pen to paper on a contract which runs until the end of the 2026 season.

Mark Applegarth’s side have won two and lost three at the start of the current Championship campaign, and are still in with a chance of a trip to Wembley in the 1895 Cup with a quarter-final at home against Widnes Vikings to come.

The Knights’ press release announcing Galeano’s signing states that he will arrive in the UK over the next few weeks.

Head coach Applegarth, who has been in charge at the LNER Community Stadium since June 2024, said: “I’m really delighted we’ve managed to secure Scott.

“There were a number of clubs over here interested in him.

“From the games I’ve watched of him, and that’s been quite a few, he’s going to be a massive addition to our back line.

“I’m really delighted to have him over the line and I can’t wait to welcome him over.”

