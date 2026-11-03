Ex-Hull KR & Wakefield Trinity men among trio joining York Knights

York Knights have permanently re-signed Myles Harrison, Joe Law and Harvey Reynolds from Championship outfit Newcastle Thunder ahead of 2027.

Between them, Harrison, Law and Reynolds have made 97 appearances across all competitions for York to date.

Ahead of 2026, the trio were all officially signed by the Knights’ partner club Newcastle, but alongside representing Thunder in the Championship, were able to be called upon by Mark Applegarth as and when required.

During York’s debut season in Super League, the three youngsters all played their part: and have now officially become Knights players again.

York Knights re-sign trio for 2027 including ex-Hull KR & Wakefield Trinity men

Harrison, who turned 23 in August, had been with York since 2021 prior to joining Newcastle. Initially signed from community club Heworth, 51 of the utility back’s 75 career appearances to date have been made for the Knights.

Three of those came last season, with the first made in the Challenge Cup against Hull KR as he scored – and then converted – a try.

Team-mate Law – who has so far made 43 career appearances – is a product of Wakefield’s youth system and made his professional debut for Trinity against Leeds Rhinos back in June 2023.

Joining York on loan midway through the following year, the centre then joined permanently come 2025 and has so far played 19 games in their colours. His sole appearance for the Knights in 2026 came in that Challenge Cup defeat to KR.

Back-rower Reynolds is a product of the Robins’ youth system and first donned a shirt for York in 2024. Of his 27 appearances for the Knights to date, four were made in the season just gone as a loanee.

York and Newcastle are the only clubs he has represented to date, with a total of 53 career appearances to his name.

Knights head coach Applegarth said: “Myles (Harrison) is a kid that’s got the heart of a lion and if you cut him in half he bleeds York through and through.

“He can play a number of positions to a really good standard, which is obviously a big strength, but we really want to specialise him a little bit so he can really get his teeth into something.

“Joe (Law) has got great athletic potential and a really good IQ, how he understands the game.

“Fingers crossed, he’ll get a bit of luck on his side this year with injuries and he’ll put some games together and show everybody what he’s about, because he’s got some lovely attributes that suit top level rugby league.

“Harvey (Reynolds) was a bit unfortunate he got injured in his Super League appearance at Castleford last year, or I think he’d have taken his chance and strung a few games together.

“He’s a really good kid who has got a level head on him. I really think he’s going to kick on again this year.”