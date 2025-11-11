Super League newcomers York have signed Australian prop Ryan Jackson from Queensland Cup outfit Central Queensland Capras for 2026.

Jackson, 21, has a toot of 48 appearances to his name in the Q Cup having represented the Dolphins’ second string in the competition as well as the Capras.

He has spent the last two seasons with the Capras, and this year scored three tries in 14 games for them at second-grade level.

His time with the Dolphins did not produce a competitive senior appearance, so his York debut will also provide his first-grade career bow, though he did feature in an NRL pre-season clash against North Queensland Cowboys earlier this year.

Coming through the age grades Down Under with Wynnum Manly Seagulls, Jackson featured in both the Hastings Deering Colts and Auswide Bank Mal Meninga Cup competitions.

As York announced his arrival for 2026, the Australian ace said: “With the club heading into Super League, it’s a chance to be a part of history and a part of something special.

“What I’m looking forward to the most is the mateship. Being far away from home and enjoying footy with good mates is something special.”

Jackson also has representative honours on his CV for Queensland at both under-18s and under-19s levels.

Having been promoted up from the Championship into an expanded 14-team Super League, the front-rower becomes the Knights’ tenth new recruit for 2026.

He follows on from Paul Vaughan, Josh Griffin, Jordan Lipp, Sam Wood, Justin Sangare, Jon Bennison, Jack Smith, Danny Richardson and Matty Foster on the list of York‘s signings.

On Jackson, head coach Mark Applegarth added: “I’m really excited to see how he goes in England. He’s obviously got a good pedigree coming through the Queensland age group ranks.

“He’s a big body, loves doing the tough stuff, (which is) exactly what we need. At 21, he’s got the best years in front of him.”