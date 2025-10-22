Super League newcomers sign ex-Salford Red Devils man as length of deal confirmed

York Knights have bolstered their ranks with the signing of former Salford Red Devils forward Matty Foster on a deal until the end of the 2026 season.

The 24-year-old joins the newly promoted Super League side from fellow Championship side Oldham, who he joined part-way through last season after leaving the Red Devils.

He becomes the latest recruit to head to North Yorkshire outfit ahead of their maiden season in the top flight, joining the likes of Paul Vaughan, Sam Wood, Justin Sangare and Jon Bennison in moving to the LNER.

‘I look forward to earning the respect of the coaches’

A product of the St Helens academy system, who he made his one and only appearance for in 2020, Foster had stints at Leigh, Swinton Lions and North Wales Crusaders before joining the Red Devils in 2024, making a further 17 appearances along the way.

During his stint at the Salford Community Stadium, he notched 19 appearances and scored two tries.

He then headed to Boundary Park partway through the 2025 season, alongside fellow Red Devils Ethan Ryan and Ryan Brierley, and made two appearances for the Roughyeds as they finished fourth in their first campaign back in the second-tier.

✍️ 𝑭𝑶𝑺𝑻𝑬𝑹 𝑰𝑺 𝑶𝑼𝑹 𝑵𝑬𝑾𝑬𝑺𝑻 𝑨𝑫𝑫𝑰𝑻𝑰𝑶𝑵 We’re proud to add back-rower, Matty Foster to the team for 2026, thanks to the support of Squad Builder ⚔️ Coming through the @Saints1890 system, the 24-year-old joins us from @Roughyeds, where he finished last season… pic.twitter.com/I2D1TTjGwm — York RLFC Knights (@YorkRLFC) October 22, 2025

Commenting on the news, Foster said: “After meeting with Clint and seeing what his vision is for the club and the direction he’s planning, I wanted to be a part of that.

“I look forward to earning the respect of the coaches, teammates and the fans too.”

Also commenting, York head coach Mark Applegarth added: “He’s a really solid player. He can cover a number of positions to a high standard.

“What’s struck me about him is how much he wants to get in, work hard and improve.

“I’m sure he’ll prove to be a valuable addition to the York squad.”

