York stars motivated by Hull KR request for easy start, insists Knights coach
York Knights coach Mark Applegarth insists his players were motivated by speculation that Hull KR had asked for an easier start to the defence of their Super League title.
The Knights produced one of the most stunning results in Super League history to beat the reigning champions 19-18, thanks to an incredible comeback which was completed by a late Ata Hingano drop goal.
In front of a sell-out crowd in North Yorkshire, York created a genuine moment of history – and this after it emerged late last year that RL Commercial had worked with the fixture compilers to hand Rovers a purported easier start, with the World Club Challenge against Brisbane next week firmly in mind.
But they left York stunned, and Applegarth admitted while he didn’t buy into any of that chat, he conceded some of his squad had been motivated by the news that they were viewed as a soft ball opener.
“I think that headline probably got blown out of proportion a little bit,” said Applegarth.
“It was more that they wanted a game more local and maybe not travel to Toulouse or Catalans away. That was the headline they went with.
“Whether I’m right or wrong, it doesn’t really matter. In these first four or five games, you’re more bothered about how your own team is playing. There’s no point worrying about all that and then you go out there and don’t nail how you play.
“I’d be lying to you if I said some of the lads hadn’t read it. It probably put a few backs up, just like it would on any team.”
York’s first-ever Super League win came despite trailing 18-6 going into the final quarter, before a sin-binning for Mikey Lewis after a trip on Liam Harris swung the momentum the Knights’ way.
And Applegarth insisted he was beaming with pride on an historic night for rugby league in North Yorkshire.
“I’m proud of the lads first and foremost for the hard work they’ve put in,” said Applegarth. “Their self-belief shone through.
“It’s a historic win and we’re proud to represent the city the way we have. We knew we had a chance tonight with it being the first game of the year. All the pressure was on Hull KR.
“We were pleased with our prep and how we went about our game plan. We’ll enjoy the win and be straight back at it tomorrow ready for a tough game on Friday against Leeds.”