York Knights coach Mark Applegarth insists his players were motivated by speculation that Hull KR had asked for an easier start to the defence of their Super League title.

The Knights produced one of the most stunning results in Super League history to beat the reigning champions 19-18, thanks to an incredible comeback which was completed by a late Ata Hingano drop goal.

In front of a sell-out crowd in North Yorkshire, York created a genuine moment of history – and this after it emerged late last year that RL Commercial had worked with the fixture compilers to hand Rovers a purported easier start, with the World Club Challenge against Brisbane next week firmly in mind.

But they left York stunned, and Applegarth admitted while he didn’t buy into any of that chat, he conceded some of his squad had been motivated by the news that they were viewed as a soft ball opener.