York Knights sign overseas duo as 2027 plans heat up

York Knights have tied down to of their overseas stars to new contracts.

The Super League side are starting to make plans for the 2027 season and have now opted to extend the stays of two players who have caught the eye during their maiden campaign in the competition.

Love Rugby League can reveal that David Nofoaluma and Cody Hunter have both penned new deals with the club which will see them remain a part of Mark Applegarth’s side next season.

Nofoaluma joined the club earlier this year following the demise of Halifax Panthers and has impressed since making the move to the club. He scored twice on debut as the Knights defeated Hull FC and has gone on to score four tries in eight appearances for the club. A former Dally M winger of the year winner, the 32-year-old is also Wests Tigers’ all-time leading try-scorer.

Meanwhile, Hunter is just starting his first-grade career, with his three appearances for the Knights his first at the top level. The halfback spent the last four seasons playing in the Queensland Cup for Redcliffe and Sunshine Coast making 63 appearances.

He arrived in the UK to join Newcastle Thunder but has more recently played for York in Super League, kicking seven goals from as many attempts in their most recent victory, which came against Toulouse Olympique.

Both Nofoaluma and Hunter are understood to have signed two-year extensions with the club.

It is an interesting development for York given the quota situation and their current arrangement with Newcastle, which they have successfully used to be able to use more than ten overseas players. That appears unlikely to be permitted next year, but Nofoaluma and Hunter will certainly be two of the players who will take up their spots.

York hope that Cameron McInnes will be another, with Love Rugby League revealing that the club is interested in signing the Cronulla Sharks player for next season, though no deal has been reached at this point. The Knights are tenth in Super League with three wins from their opening ten games of the season.