Championship leaders York Knights have booked their place in next weekend’s Grand Final – and in the process, set an astonishing record.

Mark Applegarth’s side racked up a staggering 20th consecutive victory, dating all the way back to Easter this year, as they overcame a spirited effort from Halifax Panthers to book their place in the Grand Final.

York’s last defeat came against Featherstone Rovers on Good Friday and in that time, they have not only won the 1895 Cup, but they have romped to the Championship League Leaders’ Shield in the process.

And just like Wakefield Trinity last year, the Knights are now one win away from an astonishing second-tier treble after battling past Kyle Eastmond’s Panthers, who exited the play-offs with their heads held high.

York were 22-6 ahead in the latter stages of a game that was level at one stage, before Applegarth’s men pulled away into a convincing lead.

But back-to-back Halifax tries brought the tie, and the destiny of the play-offs, into real doubt, with it looking entirely possible that York’s winning run could end at 19 after a stunning second half of the season.

However, the Knights were able to close out victory thanks to Toa Mata’afa’s late try, with a Liam Harris penalty settling any nerves once and for all.

And courtesy of York finishing top, they will now play hosts to either Toulouse or Bradford next weekend, with a confirmed date of Sunday 5 October at 2pm for the showdown to decide who are the winners of the Championship.

Crucially, that final comes with a bonus 0.10 IMG points which could potentially have huge ramifications for the three teams left standing this season.

York are quietly confident they could make the top 12 of IMG’s standings, and they are now just one win away from a huge victory.

On the field, York look like a Super League side.