York Knights are set for a takeover with a prominent local businessman set to take control of the club – and provide a significant financial cash injection in the process.

The Knights have struggled financially during their first season in Super League – but have arguably defied expectations on the pitch. Despite getting just £650,000 in central distribution and having mere weeks to build a squad, they sit 10th as things stand, having beaten Hull FC on Thursday for the second time this season.

That was their third win in succession, with coach Mark Applegarth revealing post-match that he expected some promising news to emerge soon about their off-field issues.

York had to ask for an advance on their central distribution – a sum of around £50,000 – in May, sparking fears over their long-term financial projections.

But Love Rugby League can reveal good news is on the way.

The Knights’ players and staff were told on Friday morning by current owner Clint Goodchild that a transition of power is imminent at the club, which may likely see him step aside.

Love Rugby League has been told a wealthy businessman with strong links to York – and who has been an active supporter of the club for years – is now ready to step in and attempt to drive the Knights forward on a stronger financial footing.

Plans are understood to have been brewing behind the scenes for a number of weeks for a takeover to occur, and it now appears to be rapidly nearing a conclusion.

That would represent significantly good news for the club’s short and long-term plans.

Their recruitment plans for 2027 have largely been put on hold due to the ongoing uncertainty in the background – though they were able to complete a remarkable deal to sign Cronulla Sharks star Cameron McInnes on a long-term contract.

But there is an understanding that York need to recruit heavily to compete again next season – and it looks like with the ownership situation at the club set to be resolved in the coming days, those plans can now start to gather pace.